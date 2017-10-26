Free Press Journal
Nice to see the evolution of Kumar and Bumrah: Kohli

Nice to see the evolution of Kumar and Bumrah: Kohli

— By Press Trust of India | Oct 26, 2017 12:18 am
Pune: India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his half century during the second ODI cricket match against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI10_25_2017_000209B)

Pune : India captain Virat Kohli praised the potent pace combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying both the bowlers have come of age.

“Bowlers were really clinical today and fielders as well. Both those guys (Kumar and Bumrah) are coming along nicely. They know they are going to start more often than not.

“With the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways,” said Kohli after India’s six wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI. The chase was completed in 46 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik scoring timely half centuries. “Dhawan has been playing really well. He’s striking the ball really well. He’s pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team.”


“I look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back before this game, and we have bounced back here today. Would look to play similar sort of cricket in Kanpur as well,” added Kohli.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said his team didn’t make enough runs. “It was one of those surfaces that if you could get a score on the board, and then squeeze, then you can make life difficult, but 230 wasn’t enough. We weren’t good enough at the top,” he said.

“Credit to India with the way they bowled. Their opening spell put us under a lot of pressure. Need to play a lot better to beat these guys,” Williamson said.

