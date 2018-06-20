Neymar limps out of training, setting alarm bells ringing 

Stop drama and start working The extraordinary political tamasha in the national capital continues for the second successive week on Tuesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind…

Miss America pageant announces dropping of swimsuit, raises questions This must have slipped through the many more earth-shattering news reports from around the world, but it could be a…

‘Kashmir’ sacrificed for ‘Mission 2019’ Political compulsions seem to be a reason for the BJP and PDP parting ways in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday…

Be pragmatic in foreign relations Thanks to the rise of China as a military and economic power, several nations in India’s periphery and beyond have…