Neymar deserves protection, says PSG coach Emery

Marseille : Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery has called for referees to better protect marquee players after Brazilian superstar Neymar was sent off in a 2-2 draw in their bitter grudge match with Marseille on Sunday.

Neymar was not only constantly harried and niggled by a series of fouls in the game, but also pelted by Stade Velodrome fans with coins and even lighters whilst taking corners. The former Barcelona star eventually lost his cool and was sent off for two yellow cards late on, both for retaliation with him appearing to aim a headbutt at Marseille’s Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos. “We are a bit disappointed by the sending off because he was fouled a great deal during the game,” said Emery.