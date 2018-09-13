Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

Melbourne : A controversial cartoon of Serena Williams that has been widely condemned as a racist depiction of the tennis great has been partially reprinted on the front page of the Melbourne-based newspaper that initially published it.

The Herald Sun newspaper printed an edited portion of the cartoon – featuring 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams jumping on a broken racket during her dispute with a chair umpire in the US Open final – among caricatures of other famous people Wednesday under the headline “Welcome to the PC World.”