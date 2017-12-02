New Zealand vs West Indies Wellington Test: Grandhomme’s maiden ton stretches Kiwis’ lead past 300

Wellington: Colin de Grandhomm struck his maiden century, while he was well supported by Ross Taylor, as New Zealand took a complete control of the opening Test against West Indies at stumps of Day Two here at the Basin Reserve, on Saturday.

Resuming at yesterday’s score of 85 for two, de Grandhomme showcased a brilliant performance as she smacked the ninth-fastest Test century of all time, hammering 105 off just 74 balls, including 11 boundaries and three sixes, to turn the screws on the West Indies.

Grandhomme’s ton was the second-fastest Test century by a New Zealander as he also shared a 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Tom Blundell, who became the third wicketkeeper of the country to make a half-century on Test debut.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor fell just seven runs short of a half century and was dismissed for 93 besides also sharing a huge 127-run knock with Henry Nicholls (67) to guide the hosts to a first innings score of 447 for 9 at stumps.

At the end of the day’s play, the Black Caps have taken a first-innings lead of 313 runs, with Blundell 57 not out and Trent Boult 2.

For West Indies, Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Miguel Cummins and Roston Chase claimed two wickets each. Meanwhile, Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, left-arm seamer Neil Wagner clinched his career-best figures of seven for 39 as the Caribbean side collapsed to be all out for 134 in the first innings, which lasted for mere 45.4 overs, after New Zealand won the toss and batted first.