New Zealand to meet Bangladesh

Christchurch : New Zealand’s desire for a confidence-boosting limited overs series against Bangladesh, starting on tomorrow, has been tempered by the need to ease the workloads of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

From the high of winning a Test series against Pakistan in November the switch to the shorter game brought the New Zealanders sharply back to earth early this month when hammered 3-0 by Australia.

The three ODIs against Bangladesh, which begin in Christchurch on Boxing Day, offer a shot at redemption but coach Mike Hesson is wary about the possibility of burnout with home series against Australia and South Africa to follow.

“It’s always a balancing act with guys that play all three forms, especially the bowlers,” Hesson said Saturday, confirming Boult will sit out the last ODI, Southee will miss the three T20s that follow, and other players may also be rested.

Following the Australia drubbing, New Zealand resisted the urge for wholesale changes but did recall veterans Neil Broom and Luke Ronchi.

Only six players remain from the squad of 15 who took New Zealand to the World Cup final last year and although the side is rebuilding, selector Gavin Larsen said “it’s very important that we do see improvements during the home summer”.