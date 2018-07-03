New-look Federer breezes, Stephens crashes

London : Defending champion Roger Federer marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic here on Monday.

Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reported to be worth USD 300 million after a two-decade association with Nike.

But everything else was familiar for the 36-year-old eight-time champion as the Swiss cruised past world number 57 Lajovic in just 79 minutes. It was the second successive year that Federer had knocked out the Serb at Wimbledon.

“I’m very happy, I felt good from the start too which was nice and that was not the case last year against him. I remember I struggled early on a lot,” said Federer who hardly broke sweat in Monday’s 30-degree hothouse.

Third seed Cilic enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Meanwhile, US Open champion and fourth seed Sloane Stephens became the tournament’s first big name casualty when she slumped to a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Croatia’s world number 55 Donna Vekic.

For Stephens, fresh from making the French Open final last month, it was her second successive first round loss at the tournament.