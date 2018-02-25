Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PNBScam
#PriyaPrakashVarrier
#RIPSridevi
#IndiavsSouthAfrica2018
Home / Sports / New format for Copa Libertadores final

New format for Copa Libertadores final

— By Agencies | Feb 25, 2018 12:13 am
FOLLOW US:

Rio de Janeiro : The Copa Libertadores — South America’s premier club competition — will feature a single final at a neutral venue from 2019, the region’s football governing body CONMEBOL has said.

The decision to scrap the final’s traditional two-legged home and away format brings the Copa Libertadores in line with other major club competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, reports Xinhua news agency.

“More than a game, this will be a great sporting, cultural and tourist event that will bring great benefits to South American football, its clubs and its fans,” CONMEBOL said in a statement on Friday.  “It will offer a world-class sporting spectacle and a better experience at h ome and in the stadium.”  Instead of being played midweek, the final will be moved to a primetime Saturday slot to maximize exposure and earnings potential.


EDITOR’S PICK