Nepal vs Maldives SAFF Cup 2018 semi-final Live telecast! When and where to watch in India
Nepal and Maldives will face each other today in the first semi-final clash of the SAFF Cup 2018. The team who wins will play against the winner of second semi-final match in the finals. The second semi-final match will be played between India and Pakistan. The match between Nepal and Maldives will start from 6:30 PM (IST) today.
Nepal was in group A along with Pakistan, Bhutan and Bangladesh. It lost to Pakistan in the first match 2-1, but strike back in the next two matches, defeating Bhutan 4-0 and Bangladesh 2-0. Nepal will face Maldives today and a victory will enable them to fix a spot in the finals.
On the other hand, Maldives lost to India 2-0 and held a draw with Sri Lanka 0-0. They were selected for the semi-finals against Nepal and a win will help them to proceed to the finals.
Watch Nepal vs Maldives SAFF Cup 2018 semi-final telecast on these channels.
The match between Nepal vs Maldives will be shown on D sports from 6:30 pm onwards.