‘Need to be mentally tougher’

Mumbai : After an up and down year interspersed with injuries, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy feels he needs to improve on the mental aspect of the game and get to believe he’s good enough to beat the best in the world.

“I could have done much better as I started well in the Swiss Open and after that I played really well in three- four tournaments. But the draws were tough which restricted my flow of wins and affected my rankings. Injuries also halted my progress,” the 24-year-old player told PTI during an interaction here.

“Mentally I need to be much stronger. I need to believe I’m capable of beating the top 10-12 players on a consistent basis. That aspect needs to be worked on big time.

“Physically I am better than in 2014 or ’15. I am much stronger now, move well on court and physically need to concentrate on a couple of things,” he said.

Prannoy, whose career-best ranking of 12 was achieved last year, is happy with his on-court show since coming back to the tournament scene after recovering from injury.

“The last four tournaments I played – French, Hong Kong, China – I was playing at a different level. I could not enter the quarter or semi-final, but was happy with the way I was playing. There has been a lot of improvement from August,” said the player, who will turn out for Mumbai Rockets in the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL).

He felt he now knew his body well after his injuries.

“I think there are a lot of positives too as after each injury I know what has been going wrong. I now know my body well.”

Although 2015 has been his best year so far, a toe injury arrested his progress for a lengthy period of time, said Prannoy, who hails from Kerala but trains at the P Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

“The year 2015 was better. I got a good start, was playing all quarter finals in Super Series events but then got injured (toe). I was laid off for six months. It was tough. From there it took one year for the entire pain to go and my ranking went down from top 12.

“But in 2016, I could play more tournaments and I think 2017 will be much better,” he said with optimism.