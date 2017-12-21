NBA’s thrilling 45-42 win over B’ball Network

MUMBAI :Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) were lucky to survive Basketball Network’s late fightback to emerge 45-42 winners to make the youth boys under-16 semi-final of the Mastan YMCA Basketball tournament, hosted by Bombay YMCA’s Physical Education Department at their floodlit courts at Agripada.

While the Basketball Network boys matched their fancied rivals Nagpada boys in the first two quarter and led by a solitary point (20-19), the penultimate quarter saw Nagpada boys changing the gears in the third to lead 32-27.

But the fourth and deciding quarter brought the best from the Network outfit, as they caught them at 42-all just few seconds before the final whistle. But a basket and a foul inside Network’s box helped Nagpada win the tie.

In the men’s section, fitter and aggressive Ghatkopar YMCA after a close call in the opening two quarters, struck a purple patch to down Vasai Hoopters 50-33 to move into the men’s last eight stage.

For the winners, Salam Khan (15) AND Sandeep Pal (12) were the top scorers, while Tejas Kalsait (12), Sanjay Sheth and Prateek Mishra excelled for the Vasai team.

Results:

Men: Ghatkopar YMCA 50 (Salman Khan 15, SandeepPal 12) bt Vasai Hoopsters 33 (Tejas Kalsait 12, Prateek Mishra 9)

YMSWA (Young Mastan Shah Welfare Assn) 73 (Nasir Khan 20, Sameer Sk 17, Zohaib Khan 9) bt Khalsa 59 (Sahil Shaikh 17, Roshan Rai 12).

Indian Gym 69 (Rushabh Kalbhor 14, Sushant Mayekar 11, Rohan Waigankar 8) bt Wellingdon YMCA 42 (Ayaz Ansari 14, Muneeb Ansari 11).

Boys U-16: NBA 45 (Bilal Khan 10, Adnan Khan 10, Ubaid Akhtar 8) bt Basketball Network 42 (Siddhanth Dehia 8, Iqbal Unir 16). Mastan YMCA ‘A’ 46 (Shaikh Sharan 8, Shlok Lakhwas 7) bt Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 19 (Udhav solanki 8).

Boys U-13: Wellingdon YMCA 31 (Tauheed Sheikh 8, Abdullah Ansari 8) bt Ghatkopar YMCA 17.