NBA star LeBron James seals 154 million US dollar deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles: The NBA star LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to his sports management agency, Klutch Sports Group. James, who is four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP, is moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers.

“LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, and two-time Olympic gold medallist, has agreed to a four-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Klutch Sports Group said in a statement.

This is the third time in eight years when the 33-year-old has changed teams. James who returned to the Cavaliers in 2014 after four seasons in Miami had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he’s leaving home again.

James, NBA’s best all-around player led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Golden State Warriors. Still, he led the Cavs to its first-ever NBA championship two years prior and again to the finals in 2017. Meanwhile, former Laker Kobe Bryant welcomed James to the L.A and tweeted, “Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!!.”

James, in an Instagram story, thanked Cavaliers fans, saying the city will always be his home.