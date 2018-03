Navjot first Indian woman to wrestle gold at Asian C’ships

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) : Navjot Kaur on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold in the Senior Asian Championships as she clinched the yellow metal in the 65kg freestyle category here.

Navjot outclassed Japan’s Miya Imai 9-1 in a one-sided final bout of the women’s 65kg freestyle category to bag the gold. This was also India’s first gold in the ongoing championships.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik won a bronze in the 62kg freestyle category after getting the better of Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova 10-7 in a tough fight.

The two medals took India’s medal tally to six — a gold, a silver and four bronze medals.

Navjot produced a thoroughly dominating performance. She was impressive throughout her final bout as she recorded a convincing win.

The 28-year-old Navjot has been around the wrestling circuit for a while as she had previously won a silver at the Asian Championships in 2013 and a bronze in 2014 Commonwealth Games in 67kg.

Sakshi, meanwhile, emerged from a hard-fought bronze medal playoff against Kazhakstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova with a 10-7 scoreline.

Vinesh Phogat had to be contend with a silver medal as she lost 2-3 to China’s a Chun Lei in the summit clash of the women’s 50kg freestyle.

Trailing 0-1 early in the bout, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh made a strong comeback to score two points and take the lead. But with less than two minutes left, the Chinese wrestler scored two crucial points with an attacking move to regain the lead, which she defended till the end.

Another Indian wrestler Sangeeta defeated Jieun Um of Korea to win a bronze medal in the women’s 59kg freestyle event.

Vinesh and Sangeeta’s medals increased India’s tally so far in the tournament to four, including two bronze in Greco-Roman events.

Divya Kakran could not add to India’s tally as she lost her bronze-medal bout to Meerim Zhumanarova of Kyrgyzstan in the women’s 68kg freestyle event.

Vinesh expressed her disappointment after the loss in the final.

“Not entirely pleased with the final result at #Bishkek2018. Nevertheless, a good start to 2018, a super important year,” the Indian wrestler wrote on his twitter handle.

Saying that she will look to work on the shortcomings, Vinesh added, “Some big events coming up, super pumped to make all those opportunities count.”

Earlier, Vinesh assured herself and India the silver medal by entering the final with a win over Japan’s Yuki Irie.