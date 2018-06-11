Navdeep Saini replaces Mohammed Shami for lone Afghanistan Test

Mumbai: Uncapped pacer Navdeep Saini has been called in the Indian Test squad as a replacement for Mohammad Shami for the one-off historic Test match against Afghanistan, beginning June 14 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Announcing the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the move has been made after Shami failed to clear the fitness test at National Cricket Academy. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami’s replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Paytm Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Mohd. Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru,” the BCCI said in a release.

Saini, who is yet to play a match for the national side, has bagged a total of 34 wickets in eight games he played in Ranji Trophy in 2017-18 season. He has bagged a total of 96 wickets in 31 first-class matches he played while he has grabbed 31 wickets in 20 List A games.

The BCCI, meanwhile, has also named Ishan Kishan in India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A. Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India Under-19 captain Kishan. The India ‘A’ tour of England will kick start from June 22.