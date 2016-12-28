Natl record by Jemgang

Nagercoil : Jimjang Deru on Tuesday created a new national record in clean & jerk event in men’s 62kg category with a lift of 153kg to secure the gold medal on Day Two of the Senior National Weightlifting Championships.

In other weight divisions, Saraswati Rout of Railway Sports Promotion Board and Punjab’s Jasvir Kaur bagged the yellow metals in women’s 58kg and women’s 63kg respectively.

The highlight of the day was the performance of Services Sports Control Board’s Jimjang, who lifted 113kg in snatch before breaking the national record in the clean & jerk.