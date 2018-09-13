Nations League: Rashford goal lifts England over Switzerland
Leicester : Marcus Rashford scored early in the second half here to give England a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in a friendly match three days after they lost 1-2 to Spain in the UEFA Nations League.
Roughly 30,000 spectators were on hand at King Power Stadium here on Tuesday in hopes of seeing a performance more like the ones that carried England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
England’s breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when a corner kick found Kyle Walker and he redirected it toward the far post where an unmarked Rashford was waiting to put the ball past Swiss keeper Yann Sommer for what would prove to be the match winner. Rashford also scored England’s only goal in the loss to Spain.
Belgium rout Iceland In Reykjavik, Romelu Lukaku scored two goals as World Cup semi-finalists Belgium began their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Iceland on Tuesday.
Eden Hazard converted a 29th-minute penalty after a foul on Lukaku, with the Manchester United striker netting a quick-fire second before adding a third in the closing stages.
Lukaku, also on the mark in Friday’s 4-0 friendly defeat of Scotland, was brought down by a clumsy tackle from Sverrir Ingason and Hazard rolled the resulting spot-kick to the left of Hannes Halldorsson.
He then got himself on the scoresheet two minutes later by following up a rebound after a powerful Vincent Kompany header was pawed into his path by Halldorsson.
Thomas Meunier struck the outside of the post on the hour, although Belgium ultimately transformed their dominance into a third with nine minutes to play as Lukaku slotted away a fizzing cross from Dries Mertens.
Roberto Martinez’s side move level on three points with Switzerland, who demolished Iceland 6-0 in St Gallen on Saturday.
Spain destroy Croatia Luis Enrique was delighted with his Spanish side as he continued his winning start as Spain coach with a thumping win against Croatia.
The former Barcelona manager saw Spain destroy Croatia 6-0 here on Tuesday night to build on the 2-1 win over England on Saturday, with an impressive performance against the runners up in
The win means Spain have won their opening UEFA Nations League games and will reach the final four with two draws in their remaining matches.