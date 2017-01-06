National Blind Cricket tourney to be held from January 11-13

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) and Blind Welfare Organisation (BWO) on Thursday announced the dates of the National Blind Cricket Tournament which is going to be held from Jan 11-13 at Islam Gymkhana and Wilson Gymkhana, Marine Drive, Mumbai. The executive vice chairman also said that KMB is the fifth largest private sector lender which has seen a five-time surge in the demand for cheque books post-demonetisation and have also appointed official to help the customers with the digital banking products.

National Blind Cricket Tournament, running in its seventh year, has brought some of the most skilful cricketers from the every corner of the India. Eight state teams will participating this year in the tournament including Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “We are delighted to support Blind Welfare Organisation for National Blind Cricket Tournament, which is a great national platform to promote cricket amongst the visually challenged. Our support for this tournament is Kotak’s way of inclusion of the visually challenged in the sport.”