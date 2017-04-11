Narrow wins for Bosco ‘B’, Shishuvan

Mumbai : Don Bosco ‘B’ and Shishuvan registered narrow wins to kick off their boys under-16 campaigns, in the Don Bosco Inter-School Basketball tournament, at Don Bosco, Matunga on Monday.

Playing their opening encounter the home side endured a formidable challenge from Bombay Scottish, before snatching a thrilling 23-20 win, after leading 12-10 at half-time. Scottish went ahead 18-16 in the third quarter to keep their hopes alive but Don Bosco dominated the fourth and final quarter that proved decisive. Anurag Pandey scored six for Don Bosco, while Avirat Purohit top-scored for Scottish with 10. After warming up with a 32-6 win over Scottish in their opener, Shishuvan faced stiff resistance from a strong St. Joseph’s, Wadala and snatched an exciting 30-24 win after leading 15-6 at half-time.

With captain Faiz Khan leading from the front, St. Joseph’s initiated an impressive second half comeback but Shishuvan held on to take it away. Devesh Chheda scored 11 and Krish Sanghavi nine for the winners, while Khan scored eight. Bombay Scottish overcame S Singhania 35-25 in an exciting battle, in girls under-14 encounters.