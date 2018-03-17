Narine’s action reported again

Karachi : West Indian spinner Sunil Narine has once again been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, a development that could jeopardise his IPL participation.

Narine, who is appearing for the Lahore Qalanders franchise in the T20 league, has been reported by the match officials after Wednesday night’s game against Quetta Gladiators.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Narine had been placed on the warning list and can continue to play in the tournament and bowl.

This could put his participation in the Indian Premier League, which is starting in a few weeks’ time, in doubt. Narine turns out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. But as per ICC bowling action regulations, if he is reported again by match officials, he shall remain suspended from bowling in the tournament.

Pakistan’s former captain and presently coach of the Quetta Gladiators team, Moin Khan, raised concerns over Narine’s bowling action after the match and said he was surprised that no one had reported the West Indian spinner for his action as yet.

This is not the first time Narine’s bowling action has been reported. He faced a similar dilemma during the 2015 Indian Premier League when he was stopped from bowling by the technical committee while in November the same year the International Cricket Council suspended him for having an illegal action. Tests revealed all his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees elbow extension allowed by the ICC under its bowling action regulations.

In 2014 also Narine was stopped from bowling in the Champions League after being reported twice in successive matches by match officials. The PCB said if Narine is reported again in the PSL and suspended, he will be able to play but not bowl again.

The match officials report on Narine’s action will be sent to the West Indies Cricket Board and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the WICB, for suspected illegal bowling actions.

Narine’s team, Lahore Qalanders, are already out of the PSL playoffs but play their final league match today. The spinner has been a key player for them in the tournament bowling the super over successfully earlier this week. The West Indian who has played appeared in six Tests, 65 ODIs and 48 T20 internationals is expected to play in the game against Peshawar Zalmi.