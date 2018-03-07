Nandu Singh shines with two goals

Mumbai : Nandu Singh scored two early goals which paved the way for Team-C to emerge champions as they overcome Team-A by a narrow 3-2 margin in the final of the Maharaj Prem Singh Polo Cup Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Team-C comprising of Pranay Mehta, Rohan Sundesha, Nandu Singh and Harsh Piramal started well by taking a 2-1 lead in the first chukker.

Nadu scored both his goals during this period.

Sunny Patel kept Team-A hopes alive with a goal in the first and second chukkers before Harsh Piramal scored the crucial third goal for Team-C in the fourth chukker and sealed the victory and enable Team-C win the final.

Results final: Team-C 3 (Nandu Singh 2 goals (1st chukker), Harsh Piramal 1 goal (4th chukker) beat Team-A 2 (Sunny Patel 2 goals (1st & 2nd chukkers).