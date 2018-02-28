Namrata hat-trick propels Packers into semi-finals
MUMBAI : Opportunistic striker Namrata Thakur produced an impressive performance netting a fine hat-trick, which was the highlight of Bandra Packers’ fluent 5-0 win against Fort United in a women’s quarter-final match of the 25th Bandra Gymkhana Open Rink Football Tournament and played under floodlights at the Demonte Park Recreational Ground, Bandra.
Besides Namrata’s fine showing, her teammates Snehal Manchankar and Margaret Mcdonald, chipped in with a goal each to complete Packers charge to victory.
In another quarter-final tie, Bodyline SC ‘A’ riding on the goals from Leah Poonawala and Ameeta Venkat went on to record a 2-0 win against Football School of India. Bodyline and Packers will clash in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, former international Godfred Pereira scored a late crucial goal which enabled Chinai Veterans snatch a tight 2-1 win against St. Joseph’s SC, Juhu in an exciting veterans’ men’s third round match.
Kingsley Rebello gave Chinai the lead while Edu D’Souza reduced the margin for the Juhu side before Pereira came up up with a timely strike to net the match winner.
In another veterans’ encounter, Central Railway Mumbai Division powered by the double strikes from Tausif Jamal and Kashif Jamal romped to a 6-3 win against Bandra Packers.
Asif Jamal and Augustine D’Silva added the other two goals for the railway outfit, while Packers scored through Simplico Fernandes, Saby Almeida and Vakil Ansari.
Results:
(Men’s Open 3rd round): Joga Bonita SC 1 (Ryan Shaikh) beat Chimbai FC 0; Juhu Sports Club 2 (Sidesh Sawant, Elroy Oliveira) beat Kiran Boys SC 1 (Prakash Patil); Mean Machine 5(Clinton D’Souza 2, Farman Khan, Shazeb Khan, Varun Sekhri) beat Gundowali FC 0.
Veterans (Men’s 3rd round): Central Railway Mumbai Division 6 (Tausif Jamal 2, Kashif Jamal 2, Asif Jamal, Augustine Dsilva) beat Bandra Packers 3 (Simplico Fernandes, Saby Almeida, Vakil Ansari); ABC, Malad 3 (Ryan D’Souza 2, Joe Miranda) beat Vintage SC 2 (Augustine Moraes, Deepak Paranjpee); Chinai Veterans 2 (Kingsley Rebello, Godfred Pereira) beat St. Joseph’s, Juhu 1 (Edu D’Souza).
Women’s (2nd round): Bandra Packers 5 (Namrata Thakur 3, Snehal Manchankar, Margaret Mcdonald) beat Fort United 0; Bodyline SC ‘A’ 2 (Leah Poonawala, Ameeta Venkat) beat Football School of India 0.