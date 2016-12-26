Nair, Jayant success is a set-up created by Virat, Anil: Dravid

New Delhi : He is the prime force behind the feeder-line created for the senior national cricket team and India A and U-19 chief coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday lauded Test captain Virat Kohli and chief coach Anil Kumble for creating an environment where youngsters are feeling comfortable.

Dravid believes that success of Karun Nair and Jayant Yadav, who are products of the A team, is purely because of the “process” that has been put in place.

“It’s great to see these young boys coming through the ‘A’ team set-up and from domestic performances. It is a tribute to I think the environment created in the national set-up that they are coming through feeling comfortable and performing straightaway. Credit to Virat and Anil for the set-up and what they have been doing at the national level. So we are seeing the results, Nice to be a part of that process,” Dravid told ‘bcci.tv’ on Sunday.

He also felt that in the last few years a strong bench strength has been created but they need to further work on it to ensure that Indian cricket’s future remains in safe hands.

“I think Indian cricket is pretty lucky at the moment. We are seeing a lot of talent, not just in the main team and but also in the boys coming through. There is a lot of talent in the India A team and also the U-19 team. Indian cricket is in a pretty good space,” he said.

“We need to keep developing and growing. We need to work on some of the gains that we had over the last few years and develop strong squads and strong bench squads.”

Dravid said that his job is being provider of quality players for the national team rather than giving results in terms of winning and losing matches for ‘A’ or U-19 teams.

“We are always in touch with the national team as to what is the skill-set that they are looking at in the future. Try and give opportunities. If they are looking at all-rounders, we will try and play as many all-rounders as we can at the junior level to see which all-rounder can make the step-up.”

He added: “I don’t think U-19 and A team is about results. Yes, we want to get results but it is really more about giving exposure, developing young people. Coaching is not only about developing them as players but also developing them as people so that they can have meaningful careers and lives from wherever they go on from here.”

A bit pragmatically, he also said: “May be someone, who may not be that good at the U-19 level, may go onto represent India and become your future star. In a lot of ways, U-19 and A tours as a feeding ground to national team.”