Nadal up, Djokovic down in ATP charts

Paris : Rafael Nadal’s magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.

The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

Nadal, who had slipped to as low as 10th in the world in 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

Nadal’s two-place jump was at the expense of Novak Djokovic, whose French Open quarter-final exit saw the Serb drop from second to fourth, his lowest ranking in eight years.

Andy Murray, beaten by Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Paris, continues to lead the list with Wawrinka treading water in third.