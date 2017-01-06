Nadal-Raonic clash in Brisbane quarters

Brisbane : Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal produced a rich vein of form as he brushed aside Russia’s Mischa Zverev in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles event at the Brisbane International here on Thursday. The Spaniard maestro wasted no time in thwacking his Russian opponent 6-1, 6-1 in a one-sided second round contest that lasted less than an hour.

With the win, Nadal has now set up a clash against Milos Raonic, who stormed into the last-eight following his 6-3, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

In the women’s singles clash, world number one Angelique Kerber suffered a major blow as she crashed out of the tournament following her 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat at the hands of sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.–ANI