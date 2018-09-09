Nadal quits, Djokovic enters final 

World No. 1 retires with knee injury as Del Potro advances to set up summit clash against Serbian star.

New York : Juan Martin del Potro set up a US Open final clash against Novak Djokovic on Friday after defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal quit his last-four clash against the giant Argentine with a knee injury. Third seed Del Potro, the champion in 2009, was 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 ahead when Nadal retired.

Del Potro will now face Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 winner, who reached his eighth final at the tournament and 23rd of his Grand Slam career with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 stroll past Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic boasts a 14-4 lead over Del Potro in a 10-year rivalry, including two wins without dropping a set at the US Open in 2007 and 2012. “We have never met in a Grand Slam final. I have tremendous respect for him as a person and a player. He’s a great guy,” said Djokovic who missed the 2017 tournament through injury.

“He’s had lots of injury problems in the past but he’s a big-match player.”

Nadal, bidding for a fourth title in New York and 18th major, had spent the best part of 16 hours getting to the semi-finals. That included almost five hours to defeat Dominic Thiem in an epic quarter-final which stretched into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The effort took its toll, with the Spaniard twice needing to have his right knee bandaged before calling it a day after the conclusion of the second set. “Well of course it’s not the best way to win a match. I love to play against Rafa because he’s the biggest fighter in this sport and I don’t like to see him suffering,” said 29-year-old Del Potro who will be playing in his second Slam final.

“I am sad for him but I’m also happy to do my best.”

Nadal’s challenge looked doomed even as early as the first set, as he was feeling the injury after just four games, he admitted.

He needed his right knee strapped after the seventh game before gallantly fighting off two set points in the 10th game, breaking Del Potro who was serving for the set.

But the Argentine swept through the tiebreaker, wrapping up the opener after 69 minutes of impressive shot-making. The Spaniard called a medical timeout after three games of the second set to have the right knee rebandaged.

Del Potro sensed blood and broke for 3-1 as Nadal struggled for movement. He broke again for 5-2 on his way to a two-set lead and eventual victory. “It means a lot to be back in the final,” added Del Potro after his sixth win over Nadal, all on hard court.

“I didn’t expect to get to another Grand Slam final in my favourite tournament.”

Wimbledon champion Djokovic, playing in his 11th US Open semi-final, claimed a 15th win in 17 clashes against Nishikori. It was plain sailing for the 31-year-old Serbian star who is chasing a 14th Slam title to take him level with Pete Sampras on the all-time list.

He broke serve four times while an under-par Nishikori saved 13 of the 17 break points he faced and committed 51 unforced errors.

I’ll be back: Nadal Devastated Nadal vowed the knee injury that forced him out of the semi-finals won’t stop him chasing more Grand Slam glory.

The Spaniard, his world number one ranking still safe, said the trouble was the familiar tendinitis he’s dealt with for a decade — unpredictable but not career-threatening.

“I know what I have,” he said after limping off Arthur Ashe Stadium having lost two sets to third-seeded Del Potro.

“I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible.”

But it was clearly galling for the player famed for his fighting spirit to hobble out of a second Grand Slam of 2018, having retired in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a torn inner hip muscle. “It’s not about losing, it’s about not having the chance to fight for it,” he said.

“I’m having two great years,” added Nadal, who was trying to complete a French Open-US Open double for the second straight season.

“Last year was a fantastic year. This year has been a fantastic year until this moment. I lost four matches. Two of them I had to retire.”

The frustration isn’t new for Nadal. “I feel that I fought all my career against these kind of things too,” added the 32-year-old, who has missed at least eight Grand Slams due to injury since his major debut at Wimbledon in 2003.

That hasn’t stopped him amassing 17 Grand Slam titles, three short of Swiss great Roger Federer’s record 20. “It’s tough, these moments, but on the other hand I’m going to keep going and I’m going to keep working hard to keep having opportunities.”

Nadal’s injuries have run the gamut, from the start of his elite career. An elbow injury in 2003 prevented his expected French Open debut that year and a stress fracture in one ankle kept him out of Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2004.

He’s nursed foot, back and wrist injuries, adductor and abdominal trouble. And through it all the tendninits in his knees has periodically slowed him. “All my career everybody said that because of my style, I will have a short career,” he noted.

“I’m still here because I love what I am doing. I still have the passion for the game. I’m going to keep fighting and working hard to keep enjoying this tour and keep having chances to compete at the highest level. So that’s all.”