Nadal bows out

Gets beaten by defending champion Raonic at Brisbane

Brisbane: Former World No.1 Spaniard Rafael Nadal was beaten by Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International championship tennis tournament on Friday.

Just a week after facing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in a semi-final that ended with the Spaniard winning, Nadal and Raonic were again playing each other in Brisbane.

With this victory, Raonic will continue defending his title in the semi-finals against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The other semi-final will witness Swiss Stan Wawrinka with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.–IANS