My job is just to shoot, not to think anything else: Jitu

New Delhi : The world shooting body (ISSF) is yet to finalise the format of the mixed team events, but ace Indian pistol shooter Jitu Rai is hardly bothered about it because he feels a marsksman’s job is just to shoot without worrying about other factors.

The International Shooting Sport Federation has included the mixed team events at the ISSF Pistol, Air Rifle and Shotgun World Cup Final to begin here on Monday, reports PTI.

The new mixed gender events in air rifle, air pistol and trap have been included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Programme. The step follows the guidelines of the IOC Agenda 2020, embracing gender equality in sports.

This year, mixed gender team events were included as test events at two ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stages and at three ISSF World Cup Shotgun stages, but here medals in these events will count.

“We are still coming to terms with the format (of mixed event) because the ISSF is constantly tweaking the rules in search of the best one. But that hardly bothers because my job is to shoot and that is what I can do,” Jitu told reporters at the Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Sunday.

“My job is to prepare and respond according to situations without worrying about other factors,” added the Army marksman, who has won silver in both World Cup and World Championships.

Jitu says his dream is to win a gold in the World Championships.

“I have won gold and silver in World Cup and silver in World Championships but gold has eluded me. So my aim is to win a gold in World Championships now,” he said.

Asked about his own form, Jitu said: “My performance is the same. It has neither improved nor deteriorated. I have managed to maintain it.”