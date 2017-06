Birmingham : Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who tormented India’s famed batting line-up two years ago, is eyeing an encore in the ICC Champions Trophy semi- final clash provided his off-cutters start working in English conditions.

But Mustafizur, who picked up just one wicket from three games, is worried about about the fact that his famed off- cutters are not working in England like they do in sub-continental conditions.