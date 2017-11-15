Must watch: Video of MS Dhoni training his dogs at Ranchi home is a hit on social media

There’s no love like a dog’s love. Pure and Selfless. And no one understands it better than former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni’s bonding with his pet dogs is unmissable. Dhoni, who is a known dog lover, posted a video on Instagram in which he could be seen training his two dogs a Dutch shepherd named Zoya and a husky named Lily at his home in Ranchi. While Zoya took up the training challenge, Lilly preferred to be an excited spectator.

Dhoni captioned the video as “ZOYA (Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY (husky) does the cheering job”. The Dutch Shepherd is clearly the enthusiast one about the rigorous training as she jumps the hurdles and rings. Meanwhile, as mentioned in the caption, the other pupper, a white husky is not interested in doing any task but just accompanying them. The post has got Dhoni fans go gaga over his dog training skills.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when we have seen MSD don the hat of a trainer for his strong and beloved dogs. The amount of love and dedication shown by Dhoni make this cute dog videos go instantly viral on social media.

MS Dhoni will now join Team India in December when the indian cricket team will play three-ODIs and three-T20Is against Sri Lanka. Dhoni was recently criticised for his ‘go-slow’ approach during T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot. Dhoni, though, has received the backing of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as well as India’s chief coach Ravi Shastri, who have thrown their weight behind India’s most successful captain.