Murray will wait to decide on Wimbledon

London : Andy Murray will wait to see how his body responds to his first competitive match for 11 months before deciding whether to compete at Wimbledon.

Murray was beaten 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Queen’s Club first round on Tuesday as the former World No. 1 returned from the hip injury that required surgery in January.

Murray back on court for the first time since a Wimbledon quarter-final defeat against Sam Querrey 342 days ago, had low expectations of his return after several aborted comeback attempts.