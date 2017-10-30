Mumbai Police score 5-wicket victory in opening encounter

Mumbai : Hosts Mumbai Police with some steady performances made a positive start as they registered a comprehensive 5-wicket victory against Sponsors XI (Jain Irrigation) in the opening Group-C league match of the Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. sponsored ‘70th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament’, and played at Police Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Sponsors XI resuming at their overnight score of 220 for 5 in 53 overs could only add a further 24 runs as their innings came to a close at 242 in 60.1 overs. Yogesh Jagtap (3/71) and Rajesh Tandel (2/54) were the main wicket-takers for the Policemen.

In reply, the Mumbai Police batsmen comfortably negotiated the rival bowling attack to score 244 for the loss of five wickets in 61 overs. Opener Sunil Patil top-scored with a fine knock of 73 and in the company of number three batsman Mayur Sanap (47) put together a 99-run partnership to prop the Police innings. Later the middle order batters Humayun Hirapure (45 not out) and skipper Shrikant Limbole (44 not out) saw the Policemen cruise to victory and bag four points.

Meanwhile, Eknath Kerkar smashed a quick fire 169 runs of 161 balls to steer defending champions Karnatak SA to a facile 6-wicket victory against MCA Colts in a Group-A match at the KSA ground. MCA Colts resuming their innings at 273 for 5, were restricted to 311 for 8 in 70 overs. Pranav Menon was unbeaten on 99 while half century knocks from Suved Parkar (81) and Atif Shaikh (52) helped the MCA youngsters post quite a stiff target. Vignesh Solanki was the pick of the Karnatak bowlers and returned with figures of 6/96.

However, with Kerkar leading the fight the Karnatak batsmen achieved the target with plenty to spare. Kerkar fired on all cylinders and struck six towering sixes and 13 boundaries during his 202 minutes sojourn in the middle. Playing supporting roles were Vidhyadhar Kamath (59 not out) and Sagar Chabria (53).

Payyade Sports Club had a successful first round defeating New Hind Sporting Club by 104 runs in another Group-A match.