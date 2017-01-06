Mumbai pip Hyd in PBL

Mumbai: Mumbai Rockets opened their Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL) campaign by edging past Hyderabad Hunters 2-1.

Starting the tie, Mumbai’s Lee Yong Dae and Nipithphon Puangpuapech beat Tan Boon Heong and Wee Kiong Tan of Hyderabad 11-9, 11-5 in the men’s doubles clash here on Wednesday.

World No.3 Sung Ji Hyun woman shuttler made it 2-0 for Mumbai as she got the better of World No.2 Carolina Marin 11-7, 7-11, 14-12. British Rajiv Ouseph reduced Chennai’s deficit to 1-2 with an 11-7, 11-8 win over Ajay Jayaram.

But the best of the day was saved in the mixed doubles section, where Hyderabad’s R. Satwiksairaj and Chau Hoi Wah edged past Mumbai’s Lee Yeong Dae and Nadzieda Zieba 11-13, 12-10, 15-14. The match was the ‘Trump Match’ for Mumbai, hence Hyderabad got a point and the hosts lost one.–IANS