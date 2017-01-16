Mumbai out in final

Goa : Tanongsak Saemsomboonsuk beat Ajay Jayaram 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 in the last match of the finals to help Chennai Smashers beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to be crowned as the champions of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League, powered by Maruti Suzuki here today at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The win will see Chennai pocket a prize purse of INR 3 cr while Mumbai will go home with INR 1.5 cr.

Ajay who has been one of the prime forces for Mumbai’s great run in the tournament started the high-tension clash on the front foot winning the first game 11-9.

Tanongsak made a comeback in the second game and won it 11-7 to send the match into the decider.

In the final game of the match, Tanongsak began on an attacking note and took a 6-3 lead. He maintained his run after the break and won five straight points to win the match and the championship.

Earlier in the day, in the second match of the day, it was the blockbuster encounter between P V Sindhu of Smashers and Sung Ji Hyun of Rockets. Both players came into the match at the back of a great win in the semis and as expected it was a gripping encounter with the both the giving it all to put their team in the driving seat.

Sindhu started off well and did not allow Hyun to come near the net a strategy that worked well in her favour as she went into the mid-game break with a lead of 6-4.

Sung Ji made a brief surge and erased the deficit before Sindhu broke away to win the game 11-8.

After the change of ends, Hyun took a slender lead 2-1 but she could hold on to it and few unforced errors by the Korean saw Sindhu go 5-2 up. Sung Ji again clawed her way back and it made it 5-5, before a smash from Sindhu saw her go into the break leading 6-5. After the break, Sindhu won points on regulation to reach the match point. Sung JI saved two match points but it was Sindhu who finally prevailed to win the game 11-8.