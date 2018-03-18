Mumbai North East thrash North Mumbai Panthers

Mumbai : Mumbai North East Triumph Knight bowlers put up a spirited show as they convincingly defeated North Mumbai Panthers by 34 runs in their T20 Mumbai League encounter here.

With this win, the Mumbai North East team, which has 8 points from 5 games, became the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Defending a competitive 179, Mumbai North East spinners ran through the North Mumbai Panthers as they were restricted to 145/8.

Pacer Vaibhav Singh (3-21), Aditya Dhumal (2-11), Atif Attarwala (1-21), Vinayak Bhoir (1-31), Kalpesh Sawant (1-29) were all impressive as they took wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition batsman to settle down.

For the North Mumbai side, barring Sairaj Patil (34 off 25 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24 balls), no other batsman stood tall as Mumbai North East won without much difficulty at the Wankhede stadium here.

Earlier, a late onslaught by Sumit Ghadigoankar (41 not out off 13 balls) helped the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East post a healthy 179/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs against North Mumbai Panthers.

Their opener Shikhar Thakur scored 41 in 27 balls laced with seven boundaries and a six, which set the platform for a big score. One-down Parikshit Valsangkar also chipped in with a valuable 27 in 23 balls.

But it was a late cameo from Ghadigoankar, who smashed 26 runs in the final over, in which 27 runs came, to take his side beyond the 175-run-mark. Ghadigaonkar hit four boundaries and three sixes in his knock.

Apart from these three batsmen, other North East batsman fell cheaply. For North Mumbai Panthers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (3-23) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shivam Malhorta (1-22), Vijay Gohil (1-34), Rakesh Prabhu (1-62) and Saeed Shaikh (1-37) took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (179/8, Sumit Ghadigoankar 41 not out, Shikhar Thakur 41, Yashasvi Jaiswal 3-23) won against North Mumbai Panthers (145/8, Sairaj Patil 34, Vaibhav Singh 3-21) by 34 runs.