Mumbai Muslims beat down Income Tax 1-0

Mumbai : Mumbai Muslims SC work hard and great determination to register a close 1-0 win against Income Tax SC in a Super Division match of the MDFA League 2016-2017, and played at the Mumbai Sporting Arena, Andheri Sports Complex.

In a keenly contested encounter, Mumbai Muslims managed to snatch the lead midway through the first half through Jagjit Singh’s strike in the 23rd minute.

Thereafter, Income Tax launched a series of raids at the Muslims goal, but they defended stoutly to secure a deserving win and pocket the full three points.

l Results – Super Div: Mumbai Muslims SC 1 (Jagjit Singh 23rd) beat Income Tax 0.