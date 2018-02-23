‘Mumbai League is a good platform for youngsters’

Mumbai : Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said the upcoming T20 Mumbai League was much needed as it would serve as a good platform for youngsters of the state to showcase their talent .

“I firmly believe that something like this (T20 League) was needed for Mumbai cricket. Mumbai cricket has always led Indian cricket and the numbers are biggest proof. I feel happy to be part of this league,” Tendulkar, who is the League Ambassador said at an event here.

The legendary batsman also said if one flourishes at leagues like this, then it can take them to greater heights.