Mumbai FC target top 3 finish in new season

MUMBAI : High on confidence, Mumbai FC Head Coach, Santosh Kashyap is determined for a top 3 finish this season in the I-League which is scheduled to commence from January 7, 2017.

Mumbai FC, the lone club for the city participating in the National competition, open their campaign against DSK Shivajians from Pune in the “Maha Derby”, here, at the Cooperage ground on Sunday, January 8.

“I have full faith in my players and I am confident that we will finish among the top three teams. We are a new young side and I promise that we will play attacking, attractive football and our strategy is to take one match at a time,” said Kashyap a former junior international, at a meet and greet session with media persons on Wednesday evening.

Present on the occasion was Aditya Thackeray, Chairman, Mumbai District Football Association, Sagar Sule of Paywin, the official sponsor, Dr. S. Narayani from Fortis, Mulund, Healthcare Partner and Irfan Khan from Jaffer Bhai”s Delhi Darbar, the Hospitality Partner.

Mumbai FC Vice-President, Atul Badgamia said “We are really excited about the upcoming season. We have raised our hopes and vision. There is an air of optimism around the club with new coach Santosh Kashyap joining us. Our fans are getting louder and growing in numbers season by season and we will do well.”

The occasion was also used to announce the launch of the Mumbai Football Academy, a collaboration between the Brihanmumbai Kreeda Ani Lalitkala Paratishthan (BKLP), which will be conducted by Mumbai FC at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai”s Football Arena.

Aditya Thackeray, speaking on behalf of BKLP said, “Wish we had more grounds like the Andheri Sports Complex. There is one coming up at Bandra opposite Rang Sharda, but we require more football grounds so that we can conduct grassroots level programmes and give our kids a chance to play the sport. Through this initiative (The Mumbai Football Academy) I want to create a base for Mumbai football.”