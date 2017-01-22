Mumbai FC returning to winning form, says coach

Mumbai : Mumbai FC are pretty confident of returning to winning form and head coach Santosh Kashyap believes that the home conditions will help his team play for a win against Aizawl FC in a fourth round I-League 2016-2017 match to be played at the Cooperage ground, on Sunday evening. The match kicks-off at 7.00 pm.

The battle between the fourth placed Aizawl and fifth placed Mumbai FC is expected to throw up a lot of excitement as both sides will look to earn the maximum points from this game.

“We are a young side who are willing to accept any challenge. After the defeat in the last match against Bengaluru FC in an away fixture earlier this week, we want to come back stronger and are confident of playing for a win. The home conditions would certainly favour us,” said Kashyap.

“I also request the home fans to come in large numbers to inspire and motivate us to give our best,” he further stated.

Speaking about the defeat in Bengaluru, Kashyap admitted that they lost to a better side. “To be very honest, we were up against a very strong side that was well balanced in every department and also had good quality players. We tried our best to match them and gave our best efforts, especially in the first half, but after we conceded a soft goal on the stroke of half-time it became very difficult for us to cope with them,” a modest Kashyap stated.

Kashyap mentioned that his players have taken that defeat in their stride and are looking forward to the matches ahead. “It was one bad day. We have forgotten about the last game and are now raring to go against Aizawl FC.”

“This team (Aizawl FC) is a good team. They are enjoying a good run and are unbeaten in the last three games. Like all north-eastern outfits, which always come out fighting, they too, like to play an open attacking game and we have to play better than them if we plan to win,” Kashyap admitted.

Kashyap also mentioned that they have signed two foreign players who will be available for Sunday’s game. “We have completed the signing of Densill Theobald a midfielder from Trinidad and Tobago and Robson Santana (Robinho) and attacking midfielder from Brazil. Their inclusion would strengthen the attack,” the coach stated.

Central defender Lalchawnkima who was injured in the last match is ruled out and Chinta Rao who had replaced him is likely to retain his position in the side for tomorrow’s game. “Lalchawnkima is out with injury and will miss the next couple of games. I will decide in the morning whether to start with his replacement Chinta Rao or some else in the defence,” the coach mentioned.