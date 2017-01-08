Mumbai FC coach Kashyap promises to play for a win

Mumbai : As Mumbai FC gear up to begin a new I-League chapter, with a new Head Coach Santosh Kashyap and new captain Steven Dias, they have just one objective. They want to dish out good attacking, attractive football and play for a win.

Mumbai FC, the lone club from the city participating in the National competition, clash with DSK Shivajians, Pune in the Maha Derby, the opening I-League 2016-17 match at the Cooperage ground on Sunday evening. Last season Mumbai FC lost to DSK Shivajians 0-1 in away match, but made amends defeating the Pune club 4-0 at home.

Coach Kashyap told media persons at the pre-match briefing on Saturday that he is confident of a good result. “It’s a new season, but I promise that we will play for a win. I want to take one game at a time and I am confident of a good showing from my players, but we have to be positive tomorrow,” Kashyap, who this season took over the reins from Khalid Jamil.

Kashyap also mentioned that although he did not get much time with the full set of players he believes that the team has prepared well in the short period and ready for action. “I got just three days to train with the full team of 21 players. Some players just arrived and joined the squad after playing in the ISL and other commitments. Nevertheless, we have worked well, trained diligently and since all the players are professionals, there was no problem in working with them,” admitted Kashyap, who has previously coached local outfit Air India and ONGC and then travelled to the North-East to coach Royal Wahingdoh and last season in Goa with Salgaocar SC.

Former international Dias was excited about his new role as the skipper. “It’s quite a big responsibility and I never imagined that I would be asked to lead the team. But, I guess will not have a major role to play as my teammates are good experienced players like Thoi Singh, Pratesh Shirodkar, Allan Dias, Victorino Fernandes, Laxmikant Kattimani, Pratik Chaudhari and they exactly know what are their responsibilities. We are a good balanced side and I don’t think that I have to guide any of the players,” Dias admitted.