Mumbai : Mumbai City FC has completed their last international signing for the upcoming Indian Super League season by inducting 26-year-old Arnold Nkufo Issoko from Congo into their squad.

The club made the announcement Tuesday.

Arnold caught the eye of head coach Jorge Costa when he made his senior debut for Rebordosa AC in Portugal.

The midfielder sharpened his skills in various lower divisions in the same country before graduating to the Primiera Liga with GD Chaves.