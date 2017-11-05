Mumbai beats Odisha for season’s first win

Bhubaneshwar : Mumbai registered its first win of the season, thrashing Odisha by 120 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group “C” match at KIIT Stadium here.

Resuming at the overnight 93 for 4, Odisha capitulated in less than two sessions as Akash Parkar and Dhawal Kulkarni finished with three wickets apiece.

Chasing 413 for an unlikely win, the home side was never in the hunt, losing wickets at regular intervals with only captain Govind Poddar offering resistance, with a knock of 87.

Poddar put on 90 runs with Shantanu Mitra (49) before falling to Abhishek Nayar, who also ended Biplab Samantaray’s doughty resistance, by bowling him for 31.

Some lower-order resistance delayed the visitors’ victory with Suryakant Rawat hitting three sixers in his 21-ball 32.

With the win, the 41-time Ranji champion moved to 10 points in the group.

Mumbai next faces Baroda at home in what would be its 500th Ranji Trophy game, beginning November 9. Odisha would meet Tamil Nadu in its next fixture at Cuttack from November 9.

In other Group “C” games, Andhra Pradesh cruised to an eight-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh at Vizianagaram to gain six points. Subsequently Andhra moved to the top of the points table with 15 points, one more than MP.

Brief Scores: At Bhubaneshwar: Mumbai 289 all out (Prithvi Shaw 105) and 268 for 9 declared (Siddhesh Lad 117, Prithvi Shaw 46, Suryakant Pradhan 3 for 106) beat Odisha 145 all out and 292 all out (Govind Poddar 87, Shantanu Mishra 49, Akash Parkar 3 for 40, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 74). Points – Mumbai:6; Odisha: 0.

At Vizianagaram: Madhya Pradesh 321 all out (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4 for 55) and 119 all out (Devendra Bundela 38, Bandaru Ayyappa 5 for 34) lost to Andhra Pradesh 376 all out (G Hanuma Vihari 77, Ashwin Hebbar 77, D B Ravi Teja 58, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 5 for 82) and 65 for 2 . Points – Andhra Pradesh: 6; MP: 0.

At Vadodara: Baroda 521 all out (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95 not out, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, A S Sarkar 3 for 88) and 85 for 6 drew Tripura 436 all out (Smit Patel 158, Yashpal Singh 90, S M Singha 41, SS Mangalorkar 2 for 70). Points – Baroda: 3; Tripura: 1.