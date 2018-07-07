MSD completes 500 internationals

Cardiff : The Indian team’s senior most player Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday reached the coveted milestone of playing 500 international matches during the second T20 International against England, days ahead of his 37th birthday.

In doing so, Dhoni became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (664) and Rahul Dravid (509) to breach the 500 match barrier in international cricket.

Friday’s T20 International was Dhoni’s 92nd in the shortest format. This apart, the former India captain has played 90 Test matches and 318 ODIs. In 499 international matches so far, he has taken 602 catches and effected 178 stumpings.