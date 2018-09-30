Mortaza: We didn’t capitalise when we had it under control

Dubai: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza rued his team’s inability to capitalise on a good start but at the same time was proud of their performance after giving India run for their money in the title clash of the Asia Cup. Opting to bat, a depleted Bangladesh (without Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan) got off to a great start as Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan stitched a 120-run stand for the opening wicket before losing their plot to be restricted to a modest 222.

Bangladesh bowlers, however, made a match of the low total before India sneaked home with a nervy three-wicket win in a last-ball thriller. “Our boys should feel proud. I think we have to learn so many things. Every time we play a tournament like this, we are struggling somewhere or the other. Today we made a good start but couldn’t go through. We had it under control, but we couldn’t capitalise,” Mortaza said after the game.

Mortaza praised his bowling department but said the script could have been different had the spinners bowled well in the middle overs. “In the last few matches, we lost early wickets but managed to score 240-250. I think the bowlers did a good job in the tournament. We are proud but we have to move forward. Not having Shakib (Al Hasan) and Tamim (Iqbal) was a big blow, but I think boys have done a really good job,” he said.

“If our off-spinners bowled well, the scenario would have been so different” Mortaza said. He, however, said he can’t blame his bowlers after his batsmen squandered a great opportunity to put up a big score on the board. “[But] You would always back the spinners when you see the ball turning in the first innings. Mehidy has bowled well throughout the tournament.”