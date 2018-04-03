Morkel stars in final Test as SA close on victory

Johannesburg : A heavily-strapped Morne Morkel made two breakthroughs as South Africa pushed for victory on the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Australia, set an impossible 612 to win, were 88 for three when bad light ended play.

The tall Morkel, playing in his final Test before retirement, dismissed both opening batsmen in an impressive eight-over spell.

South Africa delayed their second-innings declaration until tea, with a team spokesperson citing concerns about injuries to all three of their fast bowlers.

The main worry appeared to be the fitness of Morkel, who left the field and was unable to complete an over on Sunday with what was described as a side strain.

But a later diagnosis was that the problem was a less severe abdominal strain.

Morkel, with extensive strapping around his midriff, came on to bowl as second change and with his tenth ball trapped Matt Renshaw leg before wicket with a full-length delivery angled in to the left-hander.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also won a leg before decision, when Usman Khawaja played no shot to a ball which spun sharply out of the rough, before Morkel struck again when Joe Burns played across a ball of almost yorker length.