More time given to apply for post of Mumbai coaches

Mumbai : The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday extended till July 9 the deadline for making application for the positions of the coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams. The decision was taken after its re-jigged Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) met here.

Earlier the cricket body had sought applications by July 4, and scheduled interviews for on Friday.

“A lot of applications have been already submitted for Ranji Trophy and U-19…But we need little more time, so we have extended for three days [the deadline],” Karsan Ghavri, who chaired the CIC

meeting, said.

“The people who have been missed out for applying in this time frame, they have more time and they will be considered [if they apply],” Ghavri added.

When asked by reporters as to why the time was extended, Ghavri said one of the reasons could be that the association received fewer than expected applications.

On the appointment of trainer and physio, Ghavri said, “MCA has hired a professional management company and they will appoint physios and trainers.”

Off-spinner Ramesh Powar, ex-India stumper Ajay Ratra and former Mumbai wicket-keeper Vinayak Samant are among those who have so far applied for the job of Mumbai Ranji team’s coach.