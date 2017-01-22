Mona replaces injured Smriti for women’s ICC World Cup qualifiers

New Delhi : All-rounder Mona Meshram was on Saturday named as replacement for injured batswoman Smriti Mandhana for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) women’s World Cup qualifiers, starting February 7 in Colombo.

The 20-year-old Smriti injured her left knee during a women’s Big Bash League (BBL) game between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on January 15.

Mona, on the other hand, has represented India in eight One-day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20 Internationals and will be a vital member in the 14-member India squad during the World Cup qualifiers.

“Mona Meshram replaces injured Smriti Mandhana for the ICC WWC Qualifiers,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“BCCI medical team confirms that Smriti Mandhana is ruled out of the ICC women’s World Cup qualifiers to be played in Colombo from February 7. She sustained an injury during the Big Bash League in Australia,” it added.

Placed in Group A, India will face host Sri Lanka in their opening tie on February 7.–IANS