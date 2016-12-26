Mohammed Shami’s wife’s dress is unacceptable, says Muslim cleric

New Delhi/Kanpur: Condemning Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami for her wife’s dress, a Muslim cleric on Monday said that the former should understand that women should be fully covered as per Islam.

“I don’t think it is a controversial matter, but yes it is condemnable. Taking Islam into context, this is not correct. Being a Muslim he should have remembered that women should be fully covered as per Islam,” said Muslim cleric Hina Zaheer.

Another Muslim cleric Umer Ilyas said that changing the dress code is not a problem, but the best costume is the one which fully covers one’s body.

“As per Islam, women should fully cover their bodies. One has freedom to wear anything, this is their personal matter, but the best costume is the one which fully covers one’s body,” said Ilyas.

India’s strike bowler Mohammed Shami came in for sharp criticism by Muslim fanatics for posting pictures of his wife Hasin Jahan on social media.

Several followers advised the India speedster not to post such un-Islamic pictures of his wife, while some lectured him on what his wife should wear.