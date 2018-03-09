Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan lodges police complaint against cricketer

Kolkata: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Thursday lodged a written complaint with the police against the cricketer, alleging domestic violence and infidelity. Hasin submitted a written complaint to Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi who said that it would be treated as an FIR.

“We have received a complaint from the cricketer’s wife where she has alleged physical and mental torture by him. We are yet to decide on which sections a case can be started,” he told reporters. After meeting Tripathi, Hasin said she has described her ordeal to him and the officer promised proper action in the case.

“I have met the officer and told him everything about how I have been tortured by Shami. I have also told him about his multiple sexual partners despite being married to me,” Hasin said. Shami, yesterday, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, had claimed that the news was false and a conspiracy to defame him.