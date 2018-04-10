Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan files domestic violence case against him and others

Kolkata: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami‘s wife Hasin Jahan filed a domestic violence case against him and others in Kolkata’s Alipore Court on Tuesday. Jahan also sought maintenance from Shami.

Jahan had earlier filed a complaint against Shami at the Lalbazar police station following which he was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 498A which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

Jahan had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and that he was also involved in several extra-marital affairs. Shami has rejected all allegations.