Mohammed Shami having extra-marital affair? Cricketer breaks his silence, says conspiracy to malign him

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has broken his silence over allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity made against him from a Facebook post account in the name of his wife Hasin Jahan, saying it is nothing but a conspiracy to malign his name. Shami tweeted, “Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai.”

Hi

I’m Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018



The fast bowler’s wife accused Shami of torture and having extra-marital affairs. Hasin Jahan posted screen shots of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook messenger conversations with multiple women. She has also uploaded the phone numbers and photos of these women from her Facebook account. To note, Hasin Jahan has also claimed that Shami and family members even tried to kill her.

Hasin Jahan quoted to India TV, “I asked Shami to take me to Dharamsala along with him but he refused. He even called me from there and abused me. He is having multiple affairs. Wherever the Indian team travels, a guy named Kuldeep supplies girls to him. BCCI is also not doing anything on this.”

Meanwhile, Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A. He has represented India in 30 Tests, 7 T20Is and 50 ODIs.